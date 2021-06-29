PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian archers for their 'stupendous' World Cup show

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Star India archer Deepika Kumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian archers for their "stupendous" show at the Archery World Cup in Paris. Modi said that the performances from the archers will inspire youngsters in the field of archery.

"The last few days have witnessed stupendous performances by our archers at the World Cup. Congratulations to @ImDeepikaK, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das and @archer_abhishek for their success, which will inspire upcoming talent in this field," tweeted Modi.

Deepika Kumari on Sunday bagged three gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3, an unprecedented sweep for the country ahead of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics.

Deepika thumped Russia's Elena Osipova 6-0 in the final of the women's individual recurve event to complete a hat-trick of gold medals in one day.

In the mixed final, Deepika and her husband Atanu Das, who are India's best medal hope in archery in the Olympics, bounced back from a 0-2 deficit to defeat the Netherland's Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3.

The women's recurve team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari notched up the gold medal with a comfortable win over Mexico.

After a dream run in Paris, Deepika on Monday also regained the number one position in global rankings. "This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday," World Archery had tweeted on its official handle after Deepika's gold rush. Overall, the 27-year-old has nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals in the World Cup.