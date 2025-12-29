PM Modi congratulates Arjun Erigaisi after his historic bronze medal win at FIDE World Rapid Championship Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and congratulated Arjun Erigaisi for his bronze medal win at the FIDE World Rapid Championship in Doha. He became the first male chess player to end up with a podium finish at a World Rapid Championship since five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

In a historic moment for Indian chess, 22-year-old Arjun Erigaisi claimed a historic bronze medal at the FIDE World Rapid Championship, and after his brilliant performance in the event, the star was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media as well.

Taking to X, PM Modi congratulated Erigaisi for his performance in the event and heaped praise on Erigaisi for his grit and even wished him luck for his future endeavours.

“Proud of Arjun Erigaisi for winning the Bronze medal in the open section at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Doha. His grit is noteworthy. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted.

Arjun Erigaisi scripts history at the FIDE World Rapid Championship

It is worth noting that Erigaisi became the only male player from India to end up with a podium finish at a World Rapid Championship since five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. As for the women, Koneru Humpy also won a bronze medal, while there, Savitha Shri B ended fourth, Vaishali Rameshbabu was fifth, and Divya Deshmukh was eighth.

Interestingly, another big perk of the third-place finish for Arjun would be his ticket to the pilot tournament of the Total Chess World Championship Tour that is slated to begin in October 2026.

Magnus Carlsen snatched World Rapid Championship title

Notably, the legendary Magnus Carlsen was the one who won the gold medal in the World Rapid Championship. He claimed the title with a full point lead over his competitors. He defeated Hans Nieman in a rapid game on the final day of the event to secure his win.

With the World Rapid Championship 2025 coming to an end, all the competitors will now shift their focus to Doha, where the World Blitz Championship is slated to begin on December 29.

