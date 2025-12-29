India likely to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for ODI series vs New Zealand India and New Zealand are set to face each other in three ODIs starting from January 11. The BCCI is expected to announce the squad on January 3 or 4, but Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for this series with the T20 World Cup coming up.

New Delhi:

Before the five-match T20I series, India and New Zealand are scheduled to face each other in three ODIs starting from January 11. India are expected to announce their squad on January 3 or 4 and are likely to rest their key players, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, with the T20 World Cup to be played from February 7.

Selectors want both players to be fresh for five T20Is and then the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Notably, Hardik hasn't played a single ODI since the Champions Trophy earlier this year due to fitness issues while Bumrah is yet to feature in ODI World Cup 2023 final. His workload is being managed very meticulously and is likely to feature more in the 50-over format after the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Pandya is expected to feature for Baroda in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy to be in compliance with the BCCI diktat of mandatory participation in domestic games if fit and available. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the all-rounder might play two out of the last three league stage matches scheduled on January 3, 6 and 8, all in Rajkot.

Shreyas Iyer will also play Vijay Hazare Trophy?

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer may show up for Mumbai's game on January 3 against Maharashtra, ahead of the team's squad selection for the New Zealand series, to test his fitness. He has been out of action due to a spleen injury sustained on the Australia tour in October. Among other players, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswa, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube are also expected to join Mumbai squad soon to feature in the domestic tournament.

There are also reports of Virat Kohli turning up for Delhi against Railways on January 6 at the KSCA ground in Alur, five days before the start of the New Zealand series.

