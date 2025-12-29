Why are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not playing in Vijay Hazare Trophy today? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played the first two matches for Delhi and Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, respectively. But they are not featuring in today's match in the tournament. Here's the reason why the legendary cricketers are not playing:

New Delhi:

The third round of league stage matches are underway today in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, legendary cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who bossed the first two rounds, are not featuring in their team's respective matches which has left the fans bemused. Many were expecting for the superstars to take the field and lit up the tournament yet again just like they did earlier.

However, both Rohit and Kohli will not be featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season as the BCCI mandate was to play only two matches in domestic cricket and they have already done the needful. There are reports of Kohli coming back to play one game for Delhi before the start of the New Zealand series but nothing is confirmed as of now.

For the unversed, Delhi have locked horns against Saurashtra today at the Alur Cricket Stadium and Rishabh Pant is leading them amidst reports of getting dropped from the Indian team for the upcoming series. As for Mumbai, they are facing Chhattisgarh in Jaipur and will be keen on making it a hat-trick of wins today.

Kohli and Rohit notch up centuries on comeback to Vijay Hazare Trophy

Nevertheless, it was a memorable return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they notched up their respective centuries in their comeback game. Rohit made light work of Manipur, smashing 155 runs in ther 237-run chase while Kohli scored 131 runs for Delhi, helping them gun down 299 runs against Andhra.

Rohit Sharma bagged a golden duck in the very next game against Uttarakhand while Kohli continued his good form and scored 77 runs in the clash against Gujarat. The superstar duo is certain to play in the ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 11. The squad for the same is expected to be announced on January 3 or 4.

