PKL 12: Where to watch, schedule, squads, and all you need to know With the PKL 12 (Pro Kabaddi League) season all set to kick off on August 29, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, schedule, and all you need to know details of the marquee tournament.

The PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) 12 is all set to kick off on August 29, and the group stage of the tournament will continue until October 23. The matches will be held across four venues. Notably, a total of 12 teams will be participating in the tournament as they aim to get their hands on the marquee title.

Ahead of the new season of the tournament, it is worth noting that PKL is going through one of the biggest revamps ever. The new season will see a shortened tournament considering the number of injuries that plagued PKL 11. The tournament has gone from 132 league stage matches to 108 overall games.

Furthermore, there are no more ties in the game. If a game ends up tied, a Golden Raid has been introduced, which is a five-raid shootout where only scored points will count. Additionally, the points system has undergone a major overhaul as well. Contrary to the old method, a win will award two points, whereas a loss will award none.

PKL 12 squads:

UP Yoddhas: Guman Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Rane, Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Shivam Choudhary, Keshav Kumar, Jatin Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Ronak Nain, Sumit Sangwan (c), Ashu Singh (vc), Sahul Kumar, Hitesh Kadiyan, Jayesh Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin Manipal.

Patna Pirates: Deepak Singh (vc), Ankit Jaglan (c), Sanket Sawant, Maninder Singh, Amin Ghorbani, Mandeep, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sudhakar M, Ayan, Navdeep, Deepak, Sahil Patil

Bengal Warriorz: Nitesh Kumar (vc), Mayur Kadam, Vishwas S, Sushil Kambrekar, Manjeet, Deep Kumar, Yash Malik, Devank Dalal (c), Parteek, Jang Kun Lee, Himanshu Narwal, Manprit, Omid Mohammadshah, Punit Kumar, Rachit Yadav, Amandeep Kajal, Ankit, Ashish, Harander, Sandeep Saini, Moolchand Marko, Shivansh Thakur

Bengaluru Bulls: Pankaj, Lucky Kumar, Sanjay, Ankush Rathee, Yogesh, Chandranaik M, Akash Shinde (vc), Aashish Malik, Ganesha Hanamantagol, Mahipal, Satyappa Matti, Shubham Rahate, Ahmad Reza Asgari, Alireza Mirzain, Amit Thakur, Dheeraj, Jitender Yadav, Sachin, Sahil Rane

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik (c), Sandeep, Mohit, Gaurav Chhillar, Ajinkya Pawar, Akshit, Surjeet Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Fazel Atrachali, Amir Hossein Bastami, Anil Gurjar, Neeraj Narwal, Vijay, Anurag Kumar, Mohit Narwal, Raman Singh, Amit, Arkam Shaikh, Ashish Sangwan, Naveen

Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu, Mohammadreza Shadloui (c), Lucky Sharma, Nitin Panwar, Rohit Nandal, Ankit Dahiya, Harish Kamatchi, Shridhar Kadam, V. Ajith Kumar, Amit, Milad Jabbari, Shubham Kumar, Sumit, Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V.

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep Dahiya (c), Vinay, Rahul Setpal (vc), Shivam Patare, Sahil Narwal, Vishal Tate, Jaya Soorya, N Manikandan, Ghanshyam Magar, Vikas Jadhav, Hardeep, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Rahul Ahri, Mayank Saini, Sha Mohammed Shahan, Ankit Dhull, Rithik Radheyshyam, Sachin, Zubair

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Reza Mirbhageri (vc), Sombir Mehra, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Ritik Sharma, Nitin Kumar, Manjeet, Vinay, Mohit, Nitin Rawal (c), Ali Choubtarash, Meetu, Nitin Kumar, Sahil Satpal, Uday Kumar Parte, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Deepanshu Khatri, Sahil Deswal

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohd Amaan, Dadaso Pujari, Aditya Shinde, Sachin, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Stuwart Singh, Abhishek Gunge, Milad Mohajer, Rakesh, Rohan Tupare, Sanjay Enania, Vaibhav Rabade, Gurdeep

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender Kandola, Nitesh Kumar, Anuj Gawade, Vishal Chahal, Moein Shafaghi, Aashish, Himanshu, Ronak, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sagar Rathee, Pawan Sehrawat (c), Arjun Deshwal (vc), Abhiraj Pawar, Rohit Beniwal, Yogesh Yadav, Alireza Khalili, Mohit, Tarun, Suresh Jadhav

Telugu Titans: Vijay Malik (c), Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Sagar, Manjeet, Shankar Gadai, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit Singh, Praful Zaware, Jai Bhagwan, Bharat, Shubham Shinde, Aman, Amir Ejlali, Ankit, Avi Duhan, Bantu Malik, Rahul Dagar, Ganesh Parki

U Mumba: Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rinku, S Mukilan, Rohit Raghav, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Sathish Kannan, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Mukesh Kannan, Sandeep, Ravi, Vijay Kumar, Aanil, Amarjeet Yadav, Mohammad Ghorbani.

PKL 12 Schedule:

PKL 12 where to watch:

Fans can tune in to the PKL 12 on the Star Sports Network on TV, and they can live stream the tournament from the Hotstar app and website.

