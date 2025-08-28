Check Manchester United's schedule after Grimsby humiliation, set to face City, Chelsea in coming weeks With Manchester United failing to register a single win in their first three matches of the ongoing 2025-26 season, let us have a look at the side's schedule and upcoming matches in the Premier League after a horrid start.

MANCHESTER:

With one loss and one draw in their first two Premier League matches, and a loss to Grimsby Town in the first round of the EFL Cup, Manchester United has had a disastrous start to the 2025-26 season. Under Ruben Amorim, United splashed the cash in the summer transfer window, bringing in new names like Cunha, Mbeumo, and Sesko.

However, the new signings have not found their rhythm yet, and with no losses in their first three games, United could be in for a very long season. Having faced elimination from the EFL Cup, United will now shift its sights onto the Premier League.

The side is all set to take on Burnley in their next game. The two sides will lock horns at Old Trafford on August 30; with no wins in the Premier League so far, United will be hoping for their first win of the season. However, considering their form, it could very well go wrong for the record champions. Furthermore, things could get way worse for them after the clash against Burnley.

United to take on Manchester City, Chelsea in upcoming matches

With the players failing to put in a good show, the start of the new season could even further go off the rails for Ruben Amorim’s side, considering that United are scheduled to take on Manchester City after the clash against Burnley. The Manchester derby will take place on September 14.

Furthermore, after the clash against City, the Red Devils will lock horns with Chelsea on September 20. Considering the side’s failure to win games against Arsenal, Fulham, and Grimsby, United could face trouble against City and Chelsea as well. Currently, Chelsea occupy fourth place in the standings with one win and one loss in two matches. On the other hand, Manchester City sit in sixth with one win and one loss.

Manchester United’s upcoming matches:

Manchester United vs Burnley - August 30

Manchester City vs Manchester United – September 14

Manchester United vs Chelsea - September 20

