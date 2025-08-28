Sri Lanka announce squad for Asia Cup 2025, Wanindu Hasaranga finds place despite injury concerns Sri Lanka reveal their 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Despite injury concerns, Wanindu Hasaranga has found a spot in the squad. The Lankan Lions are part of group B. Charith Asalanka will lead the team.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, slated to begin on September 9. Wanindu Hasaranga, who was rested in the Zimbabwe series due to injury concerns, has found a place in the Asia Cup squad. However, it needs to be seen if the all-rounder is fit for the group stage or makes himself available for the Super 4 of the tournament. Though the latter is subject to Sri Lanka’s qualification.

The Lankan Lions are in group B of the marquee tournament. Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are part of the same group and hence, intense competition is expected for the qualification.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Charith Asalanka (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

