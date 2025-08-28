Josh Hazlewood targets Sheffield Shield return before facing 'strongest England team' in Ashes Josh Hazlewood plans to play a Sheffield Shield match before the Ashes to maintain red-ball intensity. He believes England's current batting line-up, led by Joe Root and Harry Brook, is the strongest they've brought to Australia during his career.

Sydney:

Josh Hazlewood is eyeing a Sheffield Shield appearance in the lead-up to the Ashes as he gears up to take on what he describes as the strongest England batting line-up he’s faced in Australia. The veteran fast bowler, who played four Tests during the 2023 Ashes, wants to build red-ball momentum ahead of the first Test in Perth this November, choosing consistent match practice over extended rest.

Notably, Hazlewood has remained active in recent months, featuring in five of six white-ball games against South Africa, while fellow pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were rested. Despite not playing in September, he stressed the importance of staying physically engaged.

“It felt like over the last 12 months, the best way for me to go about it is just keep on ticking over, keep playing, not having too long off bowling. I find…getting back to that intensity and volume is quite tough for me. So if I can just keep staying up there, match intensity as long as I can, then that's sort of the best way for me to go about it,” Hazlewood said at an event to promote Play Cricket week.

With the fourth round of Sheffield Shield matches starting on November 10, which is just weeks before the Ashes, it remains uncertain whether that game against Victoria at the SCG fits into his schedule. Nonetheless, Hazlewood believes even a single Shield game could make a vital difference, as it did ahead of the India series last summer.

Hazlewood believes England assembled their most strongest squad in recent years

While Australia prepares for a home series against India in October, Hazlewood has one eye firmly on the English challenge. He singled out Joe Root and Harry Brook as key threats. Brook, ranked just behind Root in Test batting rankings, will be touring Australia for the first time in the format, while Root’s average of 35.68 in Australia has been under scrutiny. Hazlewood expects both to be influential.

“I think a fresh face like Harry Brook might find it easier. There's no baggage behind him and he can just come out and play with freedom as he does. Joe's probably in the form of his life as well. So they're an unbelievable batting line, to be honest. The top seven have done really well...so it's a challenge,” Hazlewood said.

When asked if this is the strongest batting line-up England has brought to Australia in recent years, Hazlewood responded, “Yeah, definitely.”