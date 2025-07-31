PKL 12 schedule announced, tournament to be played from August 29 The PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) 12 season had its schedule announced recently. The marquee event will be hosted by four cities across India in 2025 with the season opener set to be held in Vizag on August 29.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the schedule for the upcoming season of the PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) 12 is all set to begin. The marquee tournament is all set to kick off on August 29, with the final scheduled to be played on October 23. The event will be hosted by four cities across the nation as well.

Vizag (August 29 to September 11), Jaipur (September 12 to 28), Chennai (September 29 to October 12), and Delhi (October 13 to 23) will be hosting a total of 108 league stage matches, and the season opener of the event will be played in Vizag at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, where Telugu Titans will take on Tamil Thalaivas.

Furthermore, the second clash of the day will see Bengaluru Bulls locking horns with Puneri Paltan. The sides will be hoping to get off to a good start to the new season of the marquee event.

Anupam Goswami reflects on PKL’s upcoming season

With the schedule of the league stage announced, the schedule for the playoff matches is yet to be announced. With the major announcement, the PKL’s Business Head—Mashal & League Commissioner, Anupam Goswami—took centre stage and opened up ahead of the new season.

“Season 12 marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of the Pro Kabaddi League. With a multi-city format, we are bringing top-tier kabaddi action to fans across the country, and also deepening our connection with core geographies. We’re particularly thrilled to return to Visakhapatnam, reinforcing our commitment to taking the league closer to its passionate fan base,” Goswami said, according to a release.

PKL 12 where to watch, live broadcasting details

In brilliant news for the fans, the PKL 12 season will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Furthermore, the live streaming of the competition will be done on the JioHotStar app and website. Haryana Steelers won the PKL 11, and the side will be hoping for another good season in 2025 as well.

