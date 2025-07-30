James Trafford rejoins Manchester City in 'British record' deal

Advertisement
James Trafford has rejoined Manchester City from Burnley in a deal worth up to £31m, setting a new British record fee for a goalkeeper. The 22-year-old returns after a standout season and will compete for the number one spot at the Etihad.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
MANCHESTER:

Manchester City have completed the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley in a deal believed to break the British transfer record for a goalkeeper. The 22-year-old returned to the Etihad Stadium just one year after leaving for Turf Moor, with City sources valuing the move at £27 million plus add-ons. However, Burnley have indicated the fee could rise to £31 million, surpassing the £30 million Everton paid Sunderland for Jordan Pickford in 2017.

Burnley confirmed the transfer represents both a club-record sale and a new British benchmark for a goalkeeper. The Clarets also retain a sell-on clause in the deal.

Trafford, a product of City’s youth academy, left the club in 2023 in a deal worth up to £19 million. His stock rose rapidly after an impressive season in the Championship under Scott Parker, helping Burnley earn promotion with 29 clean sheets in 45 games. With that, he also earned a spot in the league's Team of the Year.

City were able to exercise their buy-back option after fending off interest from Newcastle, who had submitted a £27 million bid. Trafford, eager to return to what he calls his ‘home,’ signed a five-year contract with an additional one-year option and will wear the number one shirt.

“Rejoining City is such a special and proud moment both for me and my family. I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City. This is the place I call home - it's a truly special football club. I am still very young and hungry to keep learning and improving - and I know there is no better environment than Manchester City to help make me become the best goalkeeper I can be,” Trafford said as quoted by the BBC.

Ederson dismissed reports of potential move

The move adds further depth to City's goalkeeping department, where Trafford will compete with long-time first-choice Ederson, as well as Stefan Ortega and Marcus Bettinelli. Ederson, whose contract expires next year, has recently dismissed speculation over a potential move abroad.

Trafford’s transfer is City’s sixth of the summer window, following notable arrivals including Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, and Rayan Ait-Nouri. With a record fee now attached to his name, Trafford will aim to prove himself at the highest level and stake his claim for both City’s number one spot and a future role in the England senior team.

