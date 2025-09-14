'Will never play Kabaddi again if…': Pawan Sehrawat makes massive statement amid mid-season removal from PKL PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) franchise Tamil Thalaivas' captain Pawan Sehrawat, after being removed from the squad mid season took to social media and made a huge statement addressing the allegations against him.

New Delhi:

Tamil Thalaivas' captain Pawan Sehrawat has made the headlines after he was sent home midway through PKL (Pro Kabaddi League) season 12 due to disciplinary reasons. The current Indian kabaddi team captain, after being released from the squad, the 29-year-old took to social media and made a massive statement addressing his fans.

In the clip that is making the rounds all over social media, Sehrawat claimed that if the allegations put against him prove to be true, he will not play kabaddi ever again.

“After yesterday’s post, I thank all of you for your calls and messages. I was in the same team in season 9, and I received a lot of support through my injury back then. Arjun, my younger brother, and I made a lot of plans to take the team forward. However, we were unable to do so due to a particular individual,” Sehrawat said in the clip.

“The franchise has put allegations of indiscipline against me, and I have been a part of the Indian team and am fully aware of what discipline means. If I am found to be indisciplined anywhere or if the allegations against me prove to be true, I will not play kabaddi ever again,” he added.

Tamil Thalaivas took to social media to announce Sehrawat’s removal

As for Tamil Thalaivas, the team took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and announced Pawan Sehrawat’s removal from the squad. They revealed that he has been sent back home owing to disciplinary reasons, but did not specify the reason for his release.

“Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home from the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team’s code of conduct,” the franchise tweeted.

It is worth noting that Tamil Thalaivas roped in Pawan Sehrawat for Rs 59.5 Lakh after his stint with Telugu Titans, and his departure from the side could negatively affect their ongoing season.

Also Read: