IND vs PAK pitch report: How will surface in Dubai play for Asia Cup 2025, match 6? The Indian team is slated to take on Pakistan in game 6 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the two sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and ahead of the game, let us have a look at the pitch report for the clash.

Dubai:

The stage is set for the India-Pakistan game at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The two sides face off in game 6 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14. The clash has been much-awaited by many fans, and the two sides will be looking to put in their best performances in hopes of strengthening their position in their group.

It is worth noting that India has played one game in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. The side took on the UAE in their first game of the competition and managed to register a brilliant win and currently leads Group A of the tournament.

On the other hand, Pakistan began its Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a win against Oman. They occupy second place in the standings and will aim to maintain their momentum against the Indian team as well.

Dubai Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one that is preferred by the bowlers. The spinners could get some assistance on the pitch, and with sixes not coming easy on the pitch, the batters could have a tough time adjusting. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Dubai - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 112

Matches won batting first - 52

Matches won bowling first - 59

Average first inns score - 139

Highest total - 212 by IND vs AFG

Highest total chased - 184 by SL vs BAN

Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

