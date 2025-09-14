IND vs PAK: A look at last 5 T20I matches between India and Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash The stage is set for the much anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, with the game right around the corner, let us have a look at the last five T20I matches between the two sides.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The two sides will face off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14 in the 6th game of the tournament. The arch-rivals will be raring to take on each other in the marquee clash.

It is worth noting that both India and Pakistan have won one game each in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. Where the Men in Blue occupy the top spot in the standings, Pakistan sit in second place in the standings, with both sides having two points each.

With the clash right around the corner, the two sides will be hoping to put in their best performance as they aim to make it to the Super Four stage of the competition.

India and Pakistan’s record in last five T20I matches against each other

Over the years, India and Pakistan have faced off against each other in several memorable T20I matches. The last time the two sides locked horns in a T20I game was at the T20 World Cup 2024, where India registered a comprehensive six-run victory.

Before that, the two sides took on each other at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, where Virat Kohli’s masterclass helped the Men in Blue win the game by four wickets.

In their previous three matches before the 2022 World Cup, Pakistan won two matches. The Men in Green defeated India in the T20 Asia Cup in 2022 by five wickets. Whereas, India managed to defeat them in the group stage clash of the same tournament. Furthermore, they also faced off in the T20 World Cup 2021, where Shaheen Afridi’s three-wicket haul left India begging for scraps.

Also Read: