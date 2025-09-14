Manchester City vs Manchester United: Where to watch Premier League's much-awaited Manchester derby in India? With Manchester City all set to take on Manchester United in the upcoming Premier League 2025-26 clash at the Etihad Stadium, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the game.

MANCHESTER:

The English Premier League 2025-26 is about to witness one of the most anticipated games of the season as arch-rivals Manchester United lock horns with Manchester City next. The two sides will face off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, which is home to Manchester City.

The game is slated to be held on September 14, and it is worth noting that it could prove to be a game that United would be looking to win. Under Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have gotten off to a subpar start to the new Premier League season. The side occupies 11th place in the standings currently, with one win, one loss, and one draw in three matches.

On the other hand, Manchester City have won one game and lost the remaining two in the three matches that they have played so far. Occupying 16th place in the standings, City will be hoping to improve in the upcoming clash as well.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Broadcast Details

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United match?

Manchester City vs Manchester United will be played on Sunday, September 14.

At what time does the Manchester City vs Manchester United match begin?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United match will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester City vs Manchester United match being played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United football match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match on TV in India?

The match between Manchester City vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United football match online on the Hotstar app.

