From Saim Ayub to Mohammad Haris, here is a list of Pakistani players set to face India for first time Pakistan will be up against a rampant Indian team in their second match of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan had earlier defeated Oman after their bowlers put a stellar performance, following their batters putting a poor show.

India and Pakistan meet each other in the Asia Cup 2025 in their Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

Amidst the tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack and the Operation Sindoor, this will be the first meeting between the two teams in an international cricket match.

India and Pakistan have started their campaigns with wins. The Men in Blue thrashed the UAE in their opener after bowling them out for 57, the lowest total of the team and the lowest for anyone against India.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green defeated Oman in their curtain-raiser after their bowlers starred with a brilliant performance. Pakistan batters had a disappointing outing, they managed to get to 160/7 with only a handful of them making notable contributions. The spinners bailed them out with Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem sharing six wickets between them.

Pakistan will face a much sterner test when they take on the top-ranked team in the world. Meanwhile, there will be nerves on the test as India-Pakistan matches are always tough to handle mentally.

From Mohammad Haris to Saim Ayub, here is a list of Pakistani players who are set to face India for the first time (This includes players who have not played against India in any format).

Saim Ayub: Pakistan opening batter Ayub is tipped to be Pakistan's vital cog in the white-ball format. He is a batting all-rounder with the ability to bowl wily off-spin, along with his opening capabilities.

Sahibzada Farhan: Sahibzada Farhan is another crucial middle-order batter for the Pakistani team. Having made his debut in 2018, Sahibzada made his return to the international team in 2024.

Mohammad Haris: Mohammad Haris is a hard-hitting Pakistani wicketkeeper batter with the ability to turn the game on its head. He has played 29 T20Is and six ODIs but has yet to face India in any format.

Hasan Nawaz: A hard-hitting batter, Hasan Nawaz has caught the eyeballs of many with his short T20I career. He is yet to face India.

Sufiyan Muqeem: Sufiyan brings one of the rare arts of the sport to Pakistan: the left-arm wrist spin. He is the partner for Abrar Ahmed and is a vital cog in the Pakistan team.

Hussain Talat: All-rounder Hussain Talat has been entrusted with the bat more than with the ball. He has bowled in just seven innings of the 19 matches. Talat is yet to face India.

Mohammad Wasim Jr: Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr is in line to play his first T20I after more than a year. Wasim has not faced India in any match till now.

Salman Mirza: Left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza has recently made his Pakistan debut. Mirza has played five T20Is and is yet to play a match against India.