Jaismine Lamboria wins gold at World Boxing Championships 2025, defeats Julia Szeremeta India's star boxer Jaismine Lamboria won the gold medal bout against Poland's Julia Szeremeta and scripted history for the country at the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool.

Liverpool:

In a major development, Jaismine Lamboria won India’s first gold medal at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool. Taking on an Olympic silver medallist, Poland’s Julia Szeremeta, in the gold medal bout in the women’s 57 kg category. Jaismine won the game through a split decision, scripting history for India.

The Indian boxer registered a 4-1 victory, clinching the medal. It is worth noting that Jaismine was lagging behind for most of the game, but she managed to register a comprehensive victory with a comeback into the clash.

"This feeling can't be expressed. I'm so happy to be a world champion. After my early exit at Paris 2024, I went away and improved my technique physically and mentally. This is the result of consistent work for a year," Lamboria told Olympics.com.

Nupur, Pooja Rani clinch medals at World Boxing Championships 2025 as well

Speaking of the other participants at the World Boxing Championships 2025, Pooja Rani won a medal in the tournament as well; she won the bronze medal, whereas Nupur won the bronze medal in the 80 kg category.

As for the 48 kg category, Minakshi is all set to take on Nazym Kyzaibay from Kazakhstan. The two will face off in the gold medal clash on September 14, as India still holds out hope for the gold medal in the event.

As for the Indian male boxers at the event, in the men’s 85 kg category, Jugnoo was eliminated from the round of 16 of the tournament after facing a defeat to Scotland’s Robert William McNulty, and facing a disappointing exit from the competition. For the summit clash of the competition in the 85 kg men’s category, England’s Teagn Scott will take on Akmaljon Isroilov from Uzbekistan in the gold medal clash.

