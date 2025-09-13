India vs Pakistan head-to-head record in Asia Cup: Check stats ahead of showdown clash in Dubai India and Pakistan will be facing each other in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14. Ahead of their clash, here are the head-to-head records between the two teams in the Asia Cup.

New Delhi:

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet each other in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14, despite the politically strained relations between the two countries. Pitted in the same group A, the two teams can potentially meet each other three times, with a Super Four and a final lined up.

India are the team to beat in the Asia Cup 2025 as they are the top side in the tournament and also in the world. Pakistan are ranked seventh in the world and have to pull off some magic if they have to beat the Suryakumar Yadav-led team.

India opened their campaign against the UAE with a huge win after shooting them out for just 57 and chasing the target in a record 4.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan kicked off their Asia Cup campaign with a victory over Oman. The Men in Green made 160/7 as their batting faltered before their bowlers stepped up and bowled the minnow side for just 67 to win the match by 93 runs.

Ahead of the meet-up between the two arch rivals in the Asia Cup (ODI and T20I combined).

India and Pakistan have faced each other 18 times in the two formats of the Asia Cup. India enjoy a strong lead as they have won 10 matches, while Pakistan have emerged victorious six times with two games ending in a no-result.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup H2H records:

Matches Played: 18

India won: 10

Pakistan won: 6

No result matches: 2

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza