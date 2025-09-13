Chris Lynn smacks five consecutive sixes in Vitalist Blast, as Hampshire qualified for finals: Watch Chris Lynn smashed five sixes in a single over and scored an unbeaten 108 off 51 balls to lead Hampshire Hawks to a six-wicket (DLS) win over Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast semi-final, marking the first-ever Finals Day century in tournament history.

Birmingham:

Chris Lynn delivered a Finals Day performance for the ages, smashing five sixes in a single over on his way to an unbeaten 108 that powered Hampshire Hawks to a commanding six-wicket (DLS) win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks in the second semi-final of the Vitality Blast 2024 at Edgbaston.

Chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 155 in 18 overs, Hampshire looked well-placed with Lynn at the crease, but it was in the 15th over where the Australian turned the match decisively in his side’s favour. Facing Northamptonshire leg-spinner Lloyd Pope, Lynn sent five deliveries sailing over the ropes, instantly shifting the momentum. The remarkable over also saw Lynn reach his century in just 49 balls, which is the first ever in a Finals Day match in the tournament’s history.

Lynn’s match-winning innings came off just 51 balls and included 11 sixes and five fours. What made the knock even more extraordinary was the fact that no other Hampshire batter managed to score more than 12 runs. It was a chase almost entirely crafted by Lynn himself, who remained in total control even as wickets fell at the other end.

Justin Broad rescued Northamptonshire

Earlier, Hampshire had chosen to bowl first and made immediate inroads. Northamptonshire were reduced to 86 for 6 before Justin Broad rescued the innings with a crucial unbeaten 61 off 39 balls. His partnership with Luke Procter helped the Steelbacks post 158 for 7 from their allotted 18 overs. But the rain break and adjusted target offered little relief against Lynn’s explosive hitting.

By the time Lynn was done dismantling the bowling attack, especially in that unforgettable over against Pope, Hampshire needed just eight runs from the final three overs, which they comfortably achieved with 14 balls to spare. Lynn’s five-sixes over not only sealed Hampshire’s place in the final but also etched his name in Vitality Blast history as the architect of one of its most iconic innings.