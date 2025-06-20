Paris Diamond League 2025 Live: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra in action on TV and streaming? With Neeraj Chopra all set to be in action at the Paris Diamond League 2025, let us have a look at the where to watch and the live streaming details of the event that is set to be held at the Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris.

New Delhi:

India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will once again be in action at the Paris Diamond League 2025. The event is set to be held at the Stade Sébastien Charléty on Friday, June 20, and will feature the likes of Julian Weber and Anderson Peters among the many athletes.

It is interesting to note that the Paris leg of the Diamond League is the 8th event of the 15 planned events of the Diamond League season. The events will culminate in a two-day final in August 2025 in Switzerland. Neeraj Chopra will be returning to the Paris Diamond League after eight years; his last showing in the event saw him finish in fifth place with a throw of 84.67 meters.

One of the most notable match-ups of the event would be between Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber. Interestingly, Neeraj Chopra’s first Diamond League appearance of the season came in Doha. In the event, Neeraj breached the 90-meter mark, registering a throw of 90.23 m. However, he ended up finishing in second place behind Weber, who registered a throw of 91.06 m. Neeraj will be looking for redemption as the Paris Diamond League approaches.

Paris Diamond League Broadcast Details

When is Paris Diamond League being held?

The Paris Diamond League will be held on Friday, June 20.

At what time does the Paris Diamond League Javelin event begin?

The Paris Diamond League Javelin event will begin at 1:12 AM IST.

Where is the Paris Diamond League being played?

The Paris Diamond League will be played at the Stade Sébastien Charléty.

Where can you watch the Paris Diamond League on TV in India?

The Paris Diamond League won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Paris Diamond League online in India?

The Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel will be live streaming the Paris Diamond League.

Also Read: