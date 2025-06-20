Joe Root on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record in upcoming Test series With England all set to take on India in a five-game Test series that is scheduled to kick off from June 20, star batter Joe Root is just two runs away from breaking the long standing record of former India batter Sachin Tendulkar.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on England in a five-game Test series that is scheduled to kick off from June 20. Both sides will hope to get off to a good start to the new World Test Championship cycle (WTC) 2025-27 and register their first points of the cycle on the board.

There are many star players within both sides who could go on to make huge impacts for their sides in the series. One such name could be ace batter Joe Root. Widely revered as one of the best batters of the generation, Root needs no introduction when it comes to Test cricket, and he could be a player who could go on to trouble the Indian team in the upcoming series.

It is interesting to note that with the series right around the corner, Joe Root could also go on to break a major record that is currently held by legendary former India batter Sachin Tendulkar. Notably, while Joe Root is the highest run getter in the England vs India Test series, it is Sachin Tendulkar who leads the charts in the list of run getters in the England vs India Test matches that are played in England.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar has 1575 runs to his name in Tests against England while playing in England. However, Joe Root just needs two runs to surpass this tally and become the highest run getter in the India-England Test matches in England.

India will look to plan for Root

With the series right around the corner, both sides would be hoping to put in their best performance. The first Test of the series will be held at Headingley in Leeds, and with the visitors brimming with talent like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, the team would be planning on how to tackle Joe Root.

On the other hand, Joe Root and his side would be hoping to give it their all against the Indian team in the first Test, and get off to a good start to the new WTC cycle.