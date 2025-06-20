ENG vs IND, Headingley Day 1 Weather Report: Will ENG vs IND day 1 be affected due to rain? With team India all set to take on England in the first Test of the upcoming five-game Test series starting from June 20, let us have a look at the weather report from day 1 of the upcoming clash between the two sides.

Leeds (England):

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is all set to kick off from June 20. Both England and India will look to put in their best performance in the series and hope to get off to a good start to the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27.

It is worth noting that the series will be the very first for both teams in the new cycle, and they will be hoping to put in a good performance. Where England will continue to be led by Ben Stokes in the series, the Indian team will be led by Shubman Gill, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

With the series right around the corner, many have come forward to wonder how the weather could fare on day 1 of the clash between England and India as both sides lock horns in Headingley, Leeds, from June 20.

ENG vs IND, Headingley Day 1 Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, day 1 of the upcoming England-India clash is expected to be partly sunny and hot, with the temperatures expected to rise up to 31 degrees Celsius, with the chances of rain during this time being five percent. Furthermore, the evening weather is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain remaining at five percent again. The humidity level is expected to be 54 percent on day 1 as well.

England vs India Test squads:

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

England’s squad: Ben Stokes (C), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes.

