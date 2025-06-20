James Anderson makes big prediction around Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of Test series Former England cricketer James Anderson recently came forward and talked about how big of a future star India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has ahead of him as India is all set to take on England in a five-game Test series starting from June 20.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on England in a five-game Test series. Beginning from June 20, both sides will hope to put in their best performance in the upcoming series as they hope to get off to a good start to the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27.

Ahead of the series, there could be many names who could make a big impact in the five-game series. Both sides are filled with big names who have the ability to turn the tide of matches in an instant. Speaking of the same, former England pacer James Anderson came forward and named one such player. The 42-year-old opined that India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is a player with a huge future ahead of him.

"Incredibly impressed. I think, for such a young guy the maturity he showed when he batted (2024 Test series in India) he's obviously got a huge amount of shots, a lot of options but when he bats but he was so mature in the way he used them and the way he built an innings and I think he is going to be a great player for India for years to come," Anderson told Sky Sports.

India to lock horns with England in Headingley for first Test

It is interesting to note that the Indian team will be taking on England in the first Test of the series at Headingley in Leeds. The game will be the start of the new World Test Championship cycle for the two teams, and they will be hoping to put in their best performance in the upcoming game.

Notably, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced that Shubman Gill will be India’s new Test captain after both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the longest format before the series.