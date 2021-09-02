Paralympics: Arvind ends 7th in men's shot put F35 event

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: @AFIINDIA File photo of Arvind Malik

India's Arvind ended seventh in the men's shot put F35 event of the Paralympics here on Thursday.

Making his debut at the Games, the 28-year-old's best effort was a 13.48m throw in the eight-strong field.

The gold medal in this event went to Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Norbekov, who produced a season's best effort of 16.13m.

Argentina's Emanuel Urra claimed the silver with a 15.90m throw, while the bronze went to China's Fu Xinhan (15.41m, season's best).

The F30 classes are for athletes with coordination impairment (involuntary movements, uncoordinated movements and/or muscle tension) often due to cerebral palsy or brain injury.

In F35 category of this classification, athletes compete in standing position.

Arvind had lost use of his left leg after he was hit on his head by a ball as a child leading to nerve damage.