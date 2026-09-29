Parveen, Ankush qualify for boxing final, Narender Berwal settles for bronze in 90+ category at Asian Games

New Delhi:

Parveen Hooda moved into the women’s 65kg boxing final at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China’s Li Shu 5-0 in the semi-final. With that, she secured another gold or silver medal for India. Soon after that, Ankush Panghal also reached the final of the 80kg category. He defeated Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 after recovering from a difficult start against the reigning 75kg world champion.

The day also brought disappointment for Narender Berwal in the men’s +90kg category. The previous edition’s bronze medallist was beaten 5-0 by Kazakhstan’s Airel Oralbay, ending his run in the competition. However, despite the defeat, Berwal confirmed his bronze medal at the Games.

Oralbay dominated Narender, securing unanimous 5-0 decision

Berwal struggled to establish his rhythm against Oralbay, who controlled the bout with attacks aimed at both the body and head. The Indian began finding openings as the first round progressed and connected with counter-punches, but Oralbay took the round unanimously.

The Kazakh continued to dictate the contest in the second round, backed by strong support from the crowd. Berwal, in the meantime, showed greater aggression and landed a right hook, but Oralbay maintained his advantage and again received a 5-0 decision.

Facing elimination, Berwal stepped up his attack in the final round and found the target more often. Oralbay, however, relied increasingly on defence and movement while still managing to land several telling punches. Berwal was given a standing count by the referee before the contest resumed, and Oralbay went on to secure the final round and a unanimous victory.

The bronze adds another international medal to Berwal’s record after he won silver at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Indian Army Subedar’s medal also took India’s overall Asian Games tally to 48, comprising five gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze medals.

For Ankush, the victory came after a closely fought opening round against the Uzbek southpaw. The Indian started brightly with his right hand and body punches, but despite appearing to connect more often, he was awarded the round 1-4.

Ankush responded in the second, matching Erkinboev’s pace and counter-punching to take the round 3-2. He then dominated the decisive third round, winning it 5-0 to complete the 4-1 semifinal victory.

Ankush will face South Korea’s Kim Min-Seong in the gold-medal bout. Kim booked his place in the final after defeating Jordan’s Hussein Iashaish in the other semifinal.

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