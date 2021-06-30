Wednesday, June 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal for Khel Ratna

NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal for Khel Ratna

Mittal won his double trap world title in 2018 and got the Arjuna award the same year, while Moudgil is a world championship silver-medallist and was awarded the Arjuna in 2019.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2021 16:32 IST
NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal for Khel Ratna
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

NRAI recommends Anjum Moudgil, Ankur Mittal for Khel Ratna

Double Trap world champion Ankur Mittal and Olympic-bound rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil were on Wednesday recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI).

Mittal won his double trap world title in 2018 and got the Arjuna award the same year. Moudgil is a world championship silver-medallist, also from the 2018 edition and she was awarded the Arjuna in 2019.

Related Stories

"The two had also been recommended in the same category last year," the NRAI said in a statement.

For the Arjuna awards, the NRAI has recommended the Olympic-bound duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Abhishek Verma. While Valarivan is world number one in women's 10m air rifle, Verma holds the top position in men's 10m air pistol.

Also in contention for the national honour is 50m pistol world champion Om Prakash Mitherval.

There were no recommendations in the Dronacharya awards category this year from the NRAI.

The national sports awards are given away every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand as the National Sports Day.

Besides recommendations from the national federations, athletes can also nominate themselves through online applications. The last date for submission is July 5. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X