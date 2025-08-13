Mondo Duplantis continues to defy gravity, breaks his own pole vault world record for the 13th time Sweden's Mondo Duplantis put in an excellent performance at the Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix as he once again broke his world record by one centimetre. It is worth noting that he broke his record for the 13th time.

Budapest:

Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis has once again caught all the headlines after he broke his pole vault record for the 13th time in his career. Competing at the Gyulai Istvan Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix, he broke his record with a clearance of 6.29 metres in Budapest on August 12.

With a tradition of improving on his previously set record, the two-time Olympic champion continued the tradition, improving on his previous record by one centimetre.

Despite a shaky start, Duplantis managed to make a comeback. He missed his first attempt at 6.11 metres. He then had the bar raised as he went to attempt his world record. Being unsuccessful on his first try, he managed to break his record on the second attempt.

After his brilliance on the track, he took centre stage and thanked the fans and talked about how much he loved competing in Hungary. “I love Hungary very much. The track is very good, I love the crowd, I would like to return, thank you,” Duplantis was quoted as saying by Firstpost.

After breaking the record, the 25-year-old ran straight to the crowd, where his partner, Desire Inglander, alongside his familiar, were present.

Duplantis made up for being late to press conferences

It is worth noting that on August 12, Duplantis missed most of the press conferences ahead of the event in Budapest. Turning up late, he opined that he needed to work on his time management.

“I think I’ll have to make up for it tomorrow with a big leap,” Duplantis had said ahead of the event. Notably, Duplantis first broke the world record back in 2020 in Poland when his leap of 6.17 metres surpassed the previous record set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie by one centimetre. He will next be in action at the Silesia Diamond League and could once again eye his record.

