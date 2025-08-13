IOA formally approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, August 31 deadline to submit documents Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has approved the country's bid for the Commonwealth Games in 2030 in its Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi today. Canada has pulled out of the race to host the Games and that has brightened India's chances.

New Delhi:

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally approved India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 today (August 13). The decision was taken in its Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi. India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG and has backed Ahmedabad as the host city.

August 31 is the deadline for India to submit the documents to bid for the 2030 Games hosting rights officially. Interestingly, Canada has pulled out of the race to host and that has brightened India's chances.

CWG officials recently visited Ahmedabad

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials. A larger delegation is expected to visit the city again later this month, with the deadline to submit documents approaching fast.

India hosted the CWG in 2010

Notably, India has hosted the Commonwealth Games before in 2010 in the national capital, Delhi. The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country later this year, in November, in Glasgow. If the hosting rights of the 2030 CWG are awarded to India, then it will be a massive positive step for the country in its efforts to host the Olympics in 2036.

More to follow...