  4. Pakistan stumble to their worst day in ODIs after seven years after getting bundled out for 92 vs West Indies

Pakistan lost the third ODI against the West Indies by 202 runs and also succumbed to their first bilateral series loss to the West Indies after 34 years. Notably, this was the 10th time they got bowled out for a score of less than 100 in ODIs.

Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan got bundled out for 92 runs in third ODI vs WI
Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan got bundled out for 92 runs in third ODI vs WI Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago):

Pakistan endured a tough day at the office in the third ODI against the West Indies as they got bundled out for just 92 runs, chasing the target of 295. They lost the match by 202 runs and also succumbed to their first series defeat against the West Indies in 34 years. Moreover, for the first time in seven years, the men in green got skittled for a total of less than 100 runs.

The last time they were knocked over for a paltry score was against New Zealand in 2018 in Dunedin when they were bowled out for just 74 runs. Overall, this is the 10th time that Pakistan have registered a score of less than 100 runs in their ODI cricket history.

For the unversed, Jayden Seales was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up six wickets for just 18 runs, blowing them away with the new ball. Seales also won the Man of the Series award for picking up 10 wickets at an impeccable average of 10.

Pakistan's lowest ODI totals

Total Opposition Year
43 West Indies 1993
71 West Indies 1993
74 England 1992
74 New Zealand 2018
75 Sri Lanka 2009
81 West Indies 1992
85 England 1978
87 India 1985
89 South Africa 2006
92 West Indies 2025

West Indies bowlers are the nemesis for Pakistan in ODIs

Interestingly, the West Indies have bundled Pakistan out for two-digit totals a staggering four times in ODI cricket. Pakistan's lowest totals against the West Indies are 43, 71 and 81. Moreover, West Indies had rolled over the men in green for just 105 runs in the World Cup in 2019, in the match played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. This shows that the West Indies bowlers have long been the nemesis for Pakistan in the 50-over format despite the fact that they have dominated the Caribbean side in bilateral series.

