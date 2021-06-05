Milkha Singh's condition has improved, his parameters are stable: Hospital

Image Source : PTI Milkha Singh

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who recently contracted COVID-19 infection, is better and more stable, said Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) director Dr. Jagat Ram on Saturday. The 91-year-old is currently being closely monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER.

“Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh Ji, being unwell due to Covid-19, has been admitted in ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3, 2021. On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e. June 5, 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER,” the statement read.

Milkha on Thursday was readmitted to the hospital with a dipping oxygen level. His son and golfer Jeev Milkha Singh had confirmed the development.

Earlier on Friday, the Padma Shri awardee had also received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help. The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His impressive timing in the Olympics remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.