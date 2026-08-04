'I want to change the colour of my medal': Lovlina Borgohain eyes Asian Games glory after 2023 Asiad silver

New Delhi:

Lovlina Borgohain won a medal in the only major event that was missing from her illustrious cabinet when she clinched a silver during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Lovlina, the 2023 world champion, lost out on a gold in the 75kg category in Glasgow and settled for silver, but now eyes glory at the Asian Games.

She has a silver medal at the Asiad, but she wants to change the colour of the medal she won in the 75kg category in the Hangzhou Games 2023. As she landed in India after another strong display, Lovlina has quickly shifted her focus to the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games, set to be played from September 19 to October 4. "Now, looking ahead to the Asian Games, I won silver last time, so I want to change the colour of that medal. I will certainly work even harder and strive to bring home the gold next time," Borgohain told news agency ANI.

Lovlina wanted CWG gold but 'truly happy' with silver

Meanwhile, the Assamese boxer stated that she would have wanted to win a gold medal at the Glasgow Games but is 'truly happy' with the silver she won in the Scottish city. "Our boxing team has performed so well. We should always remember the immense support our government has provided. We will carry forward everything that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said; it was truly motivating for us.

"It feels amazing to receive such honour and respect from everyone when we bring a medal home for the country. I am incredibly happy. This was my third Commonwealth Games, and securing my first medal here is a huge milestone for me. While winning gold would have been even more delightful, I am truly happy with this achievement, as the Commonwealth Games was the only major event where I had not yet won a medal."

Lovlina and other boxers of the Indian contingent met Union Sports Minister Mandaviya at his residence in New Delhi. The minister congratulated the boxers and awarded prize money to the boxing medallists. The Sports Minister presented the boxers with cheques for their historic performance in Glasgow. Mandaviya felicitated all the seven gold medallists with Rs 30 lakh cheques each, while he presented Rs 20 lakh cheques each to the three silver medallists from the Games.

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