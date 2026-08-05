Gujarat CM receives Commonwealth Games flag; marks the beginning of preparations for 2030 event

New Delhi:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was on Wednesday formally presented with the Commonwealth Games flag, marking the start of preparations for the 2030 event, which will be hosted in Ahmedabad in 2030. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, who attended the recently concluded Glasgow Games, presented the flag to the CM during a cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar.

"Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi formally presented the Commonwealth Games Flag, with full honour and dignity, to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the state cabinet meeting in Gandhinagar," an official release said.

"The Commonwealth Games Flag will now remain in Gujarat until the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Along with advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' vision, it will serve as an inspiration for athletes and symbolise the commencement of preparations for the upcoming event," the release said.

Sanghavi, Chopra, Usha received flag at closing ceremony

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Deputy CM, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha attended the closing ceremony of the Glasgow Games, where they were officially handed the flag for the 2030 Games.

The event holds significance as it marks a hundred years since the Commonwealth Games were first played in 1930. It will also be the second time that India will host the Games, after New Delhi hosted it in 2010.

India's impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games 2030

It was an impressive performance from the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2030. India bagged 39 medals despite the Games not featuring sports in which India won 30 medals last time in Birmingham 2022. The boxers hogged the limelight in particular. The boxing contingent brought 10 medals - seven gold and three silvers - in what was a record-breaking performance.

The 10 medals won by the boxing contingent are the most they have won at a single edition of the Games, surpassing the previous seven they won in the 2018 Gold Coast Games. The seven gold medals won by them were also the most in boxing by a nation at the Glasgow Games 2026. The judokas also achieved an unprecedented performance, winning two gold medals, a silver and a bronze. Asmita Dey won India's first-ever judo gold at the CWG. Harsh Singh followed suit with a gold, while Yamini Mourya won a silver and Unnati Sharma clinched a bronze.

(With PTI Inputs)

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