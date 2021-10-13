Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home

AP AP
Nairobi Published on: October 13, 2021 19:14 IST
Agnes Tirop
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Agnes Tirop

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop, a two-time world championships bronze medalist, has been found dead at her home, the country's track federation said Wednesday.

Athletics Kenya said it was still working to uncover details of the incident but it had been informed of Tirop's death. She was 25.

The track federation said she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

Tirop won bronze medals in the women's 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last month, Tirop broke the world record in the women-only 10-kilometer road race.

Tirop was found dead at her home in Iten in western Kenya, a town renowned as a training base for distance runners. 

