Junior World C'ships: Simran and Bipasha move into semis; Yash makes men's freestyle bronze round

Young Indian wrestler Simran moved into the women's 50kg semifinals with dominant wins while Bipasha (76kg) also made it to the last-four stage at the junior world championships here on Wednesday.

Showing much promise for future, Simran first beat Romania's Georgiana Lavinia Antuca by technical superiority without conceding a point and then pulled off a victory by 'fall' in the high-scoring quarterfinal against Gultakin Shirinova of Azerbaijan.

The quarterfinal was fast with moves and counter moves across the two periods but eventually Simran got hold of Shirinova for a pin when she was leading 18-8.

Bipasha was slow off the blocks but managed a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan's Dilnaz Mulkinova.

However, Sito (55kg), Kusum (59kg) and Arju (68kg) lost their respective quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in the men's free style competition, Yash (74kg) scored a confident 9-2 win over Armen Musikyan from Armenia to advance to the bronze play-off.

Also progressing to the bronze medal rounds were Pruthivraj Babasaheb Patil (92kg) and Anirudh (125kg), who defeated Uzbekistan's

Mukhammadrasul Rakhimov and Hungary's Csaba Ubornyak, respectively.