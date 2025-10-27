Jujutsu player Rohini Kalam dies by suicide at 35, work stress linked as plausible cause International jujitsu player and martial arts coach Rohini Kalam was found dead at her family's home in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, on October 26. She was found hanging in her room by her sister and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

International jujitsu player and martial arts coach Rohini Kalam, who had represented India at the Asian Games, was found dead at her residence at the age of 35 in the town of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, October 26. The initial findings by the police suggested suicide as the reason for her death.

It is worth noting that Rohini’s younger sister, Roshni, found her hanging in her room and informed the family members of the same. Rohini was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors on arrival. She was found dead at her family’s home in Arjun Nagar, Radhaganj.

Notably, at the time of the incident, Rohini’s mother was at a temple with Roshni. On the other hand, her father was away from their residence as well. The police officials said that there was no suicide note at the scene.

Roshni shared details around Rohini’s work stress

It is worth noting that Roshni had a chat with the police, where she shared that her sister was under stress about her job. Working as a martial arts coach at a private school in Ashta, Rohini was having some trouble with her faculty at school, with her school’s principal also troubling her.

"She was worried about her job. The faculty at her school were troubling her. Her school's principal was troubling her. She was worried about her job. I could sense it from the way she was speaking on her phone," sister Roshni was quoted as saying by India Today.

Roshni also shared her sister had tea and breakfast in the early hours of Sunday, before speaking to someone over the phone, she also went on to lock herself into her room shortly after the phone call.

