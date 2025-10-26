'One last time': Rohit Sharma bids goodbye to Sydney after scoring century in consolation win Rohit Sharma won the Player of the Match and Player of the Series Awards after scoring an unbeaten 121 in the third ODI against Australia. Meanwhile, Rohit shared a social media post as he bid adieu to Sydney.

New Delhi:

Rohit Sharma took to social media to bid goodbye to the Sydney Cricket Ground a day after he played a brilliant knock in the third ODI against Australia. Rohit, who now plays only the ODI format, scored an unbeaten 121 along with Virat Kohli, who scored an unscathed 74 too, as India chased down 237 against the Aussies.

With speculations over their future looming large, the two Indian stalwarts found runs with the bat and put those retirement speculations to bed, even though it might not be for a long time.

A day after the third ODI, Rohit shared a social media post. "One last time, signing off from Sydney," Rohit wrote on X in a caption to his picture from the airport.

Meanwhile, Rohit also spoke on the performance of the team during the series despite losing it 1-2. He lauded the performances of the youngsters, citing the positives that the Men in Blue took from the series.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't win the series, but I think it's still a relatively young team. A lot of the guys haven't been here, playing white-ball cricket. So, we can take a lot of positives also from here, especially Harshit Rana, who's been playing white-ball cricket for the first time in Australia. The way he bowled in both the games, Perth obviously was a shortened game, but looking at how he bowled in Adelaide and also here, it was a fantastic effort from him," Rohit said in a video shared by the BCCI.

The former India captain also spoke about facing Australia, calling them a tough opposition in the sport. "They are a tough opposition. We've seen that over the years, how they play their cricket, they really enjoy being out there in the middle. They never let anything come to you easily. You always have to work really, really hard. Having been here, playing with these guys so many times, it's very important to stand up and get the best out of whatever experience you have against them. They are a quality team, no doubt about that."