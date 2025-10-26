World Cup 2025: Rain washes India's last league stage clash against Bangladesh India and Bangladesh shared a point each after the last league stage match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 was washed out due to rain. India will now face Australia in the second semifinal on Thursday, October 30.

New Delhi:

Rain had the final say in India's last league stage match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 against Bangladesh on Sunday, October 29 as the weather prevented a result at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Having already qualified for the semifinal, India came into this match in what was their only experimental match and with the changes they made, it seemed the Women in Blue are trying to keep some of their players fresh before the Australia semifinal.

Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana were rested as the Indian team brought in debutant Uma Chetry, Amanjot Kaur and Radha Yadav. However, the Indian team did not had the expected time in the middle.

Only 27 overs could have been bowled in the first over after India opted to bowl first. The Bangladesh side put up 119/9 in the rain-curtailed game as the weather kept making its presence felt in Navi Mumbai. The target for India was then revised to 126 in 27 overs, and with Pratika Rawal injured in the first innings, Amanjot Kaur came out to open with Smriti Mandhana.

Pratika's injury concerns for India ahead of semifinals

Rawal suffered an ugly injury as she twisted her ankle and hurt her knee while trying to save a boundary in the first innings of the clash. She was grimacing in pain and went off the field straightaway with the help of substitute players and the Indian support staff.

This comes days ahead of India's semifinal against Australia on Thursday, October 30 as Pratika is a key player for India and has been in form this year. Meanwhile, the BCCI shared an update on the opener at the end of the first innings. UPDATE: Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the 1st innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress," the BCCI wrote in a social media post.

India's chase denied by weather

With Pratika injured, Mandhana had a new partner in Amanjot at the top of the order. However, not much action was possible in the run chase, and a window of only 8.4 overs was feasible with India putting 57/0 in the second innings. In the short chase, Mandhana unleashed her strokes as she slammed six fours in her unbeaten 34-run knock from 27 balls, while Amanjot also made 15 from 25 with a couple of fours.