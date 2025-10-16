India to host Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, confirms S Jaishankar India have got the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has confirmed the development in a post on X.

New Delhi:

India have got the hosting rights of the Commonwealth Games 2030 and will take place in Ahmedabad. India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, confirmed the development in a post on X. He noted it as a proud moment for the country and also Gujarat which will host the Games five years later.

"India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad - a proud moment for Bharat and Gujarat. It is a testament to PM @narendramodi’s vision of world-class infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent," he wrote on X.

On Wednesday (October 15), the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport announced its recommendation of Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for CWG 2030. The official announcement regarding the same is expected on November 26 at the General Assembly in Glasgow. Ahmedabad was selected after a thorough evaluation process that was conducted by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee.

For the unversed, the 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural CWG held in Hamilton, Canada, back in 1930.

Amit Shah and Bhupendra Patel celebrate proud moment for India

Home Minister Amit Shah was delighted after Ahmedabad was recommended as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games noting it as a 'day of immense joy and pride' for the country.

"A day of immense joy and pride for India. Heartiest congratulations to every citizen of India on Commonwealth Association's approval of India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. It is a grand endorsement of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's relentless efforts to place India on the world sports map. Raising world-class infrastructure and raising a nationwide pool of sports talent Modi Ji has made India a marvel of a sports destination," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also took to X to express his delight as he wrote, "A proud moment for Gujarat and India! Ahmedabad has been recommended as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games by the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport. This historic milestone advances our vision of making Ahmedabad the Sporting Capital of India."

