Commonwealth Sport recommends Ahmedabad to host 2030 centenary Games Commonwealth Sport has recommended Ahmedabad, India, as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The final decision will be made in November 2025, while Nigeria’s bid is supported for future African Games, including 2034.

The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport has announced its recommendation of Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This recommendation now goes to the full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision scheduled for the General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

Ahmedabad was selected following a thorough evaluation process conducted by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee. The committee assessed bids based on various factors, including technical readiness, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values. The evaluation was framed by the ‘Games Reset’ principles, aimed at encouraging innovative and collaborative hosting models. Alongside Ahmedabad, Abuja of Nigeria, also submitted a strong proposal reflecting the ambition and potential within the Commonwealth community.

