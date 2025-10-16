'I feel ready': Joe Root opens up on scoring a Test ton in Australia ahead of Ashes 2025-26 Veteran England batter Joe Root recently came forward and talked about the possibility of him scoring a century against Australia down under in the upcoming Ashes 2025-26 that is slated to kick off from November 21.

England’s ace batter Joe Root is all set to take on Australia in the upcoming Ashes series. The marquee five-Test series will see England touring Australia, with the first Test set to kick off from November 21. Ahead of the series, Root took centre stage and opined that he is ready to break his long-standing curse and backed himself to score a century down under.

It is worth noting that Joe Root has played a total of 27 innings in Australia and has been unable to score a single century so far. He has nine fifties down under, with the highest score of 89 runs coming back in 2021.

"But I feel ready for it. Big series are the ones you want to play in and contribute in. I feel I am in a different place to when I last went out there. I haven't got the responsibility of captaincy and I am a lot more experienced. I have had a good couple of years coming in and I have learned good lessons from my previous tours there as a batter and senior player,” Root told Sky Sports.

Root talked about England’s chances in Ashes 2025-26

Furthermore, Root talked about England’s chances to win the Ashes 2025-26 down under. He opined that the opportunity is in front of them, and it is up to them how they approach the series.

"I feel that is the opportunity in front of us that we have to chase and grab, If I am doing my role in the team then personal accolades will come, but it's not the main focus. It's about winning that urn back as it has been a long time since we held it," Root said.

