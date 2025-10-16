Did Virat Kohli end retirement speculation with cryptic post? 'Only time you truly fail...' Veteran India batter Virat Kohli took to social media and shared a cryptic post on Twitter, potentially putting all the speculation around his retirement to rest. The batter is all set to represent India in the ODI series against Australia.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on Australia in a white-ball series that is scheduled to kick off on October 19. The series will include three ODIs and five T20I matches, and with the series approaching, many eyes will be set upon veteran batter Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old will be representing India for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025, and with many wondering what the future holds for Kohli, the veteran batter seemingly has put all rumours to rest.

Taking to X, Kohli went on to share a cryptic post, hinting that he could continue to play for India beyond the ODI series down under. "The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up," Kohli tweeted.

Kohli’s future with the Indian team has been under heavy speculation ever since the star batter announced his retirement from Test and T20I cricket. Only representing the side in ODIs, many had been wondering whether the ace batter would hang up his boots after the ODI series against Australia.

How has Virat Kohli fared against Australia in ODIs?

Speaking of Kohli’s record against the Men in Yellow, the ace batter has been exceptional against the Aussies. In ODIs, Kohli has played a total of 50 matches against Australia in his career, where he has amassed 2,451 runs to his name.

He maintains an average of 54.46 runs against Australia, and has hit eight centuries against the side as well. The side is one of his favourite opponents in the 50-over format, and he will hope for more stellar performances against the side as India takes them on from October 19.

It is worth noting that the first ODI of the series will be held at the Perth Stadium on October 19, and it could be interesting to see how India fares down under.

Also Read: