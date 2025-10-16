'Keen to play the World Cup': Dinesh Karthik provides update on Virat Kohli's future amid retirement rumours Former India wicket keeper batter Dinesh Karthik recently came forward and talked about the future of veteran batter Virat Kohli and his potential inclusion in India's ODI World Cup 2027 squad ahead of the Australia tour.

The stage is set for the upcoming white-ball series between India and Australia. The two sides lock horns in a three-game ODI series and a five-game T20I series starting from 19 October. It is worth noting that the upcoming India tour of Australia is being looked at by many fans across the globe, as the ODI series will mark the return of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The two batters last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, and the upcoming ODI series against Australia is where fans can catch a glimpse of them again. Interestingly, there has been major buzz around what the future holds for both Rohit and Virat, with the ODI World Cup slated to be held in 2027.

Speaking on the same, former India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik came forward and talked about Kohli’s future. Revealing that the veteran batter is fully focused on competing in the ODI World Cup.

“He is keen to play the World Cup. That is number one. In London, he was training during this big layoff that he has had after a long time in his life. I also know he was practicing cricket easily 2-3 sessions a week,” Karthik said in a video he shared on Instagram.

“Now that tells you the man is serious about wanting to play this World Cup. And if he is around, there is no tension, according to me. Because he knows what it takes to perform under pressure. And he has done that time and time again. And I am very confident he will do it again," he added.

India to take on Australia in first ODI on October 19

The Indian team, all set to kick off their ODI series against the Aussies, will be taking on the Men in Yellow in the first ODI on October 19. The two sides will take on each other at the Perth Stadium, and they two sides will be hoping to put in a good showing in the game.

