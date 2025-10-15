How can Suryakumar Yadav return to form in T20Is? AB de Villiers analyses AB de Villiers advises India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav to shift mindset amid poor form, focusing on smarter shot selection and strike rotation against slower balls. Despite struggles, his attacking intent and early ball reading remain key strengths.

Mumbai:

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has offered a candid assessment of India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s ongoing struggle with form. Since assuming the leadership role last year, Suryakumar has been unable to replicate his previous success, scoring only 100 runs in 11 innings this year at an average of 11.11. This slump has raised concerns about his technique and confidence, particularly his recurring difficulty in handling slower balls.

De Villiers believes the solution lies less in a technical overhaul and more in a mental adjustment. He stressed the importance of viewing repeated dismissals of similar deliveries as an opportunity for growth rather than a flaw. Instead of fixating on big hitting, Suryakumar needs to adopt a smarter approach to shot selection and maintain composure at the crease.

Regarding mindset, De Villiers pointed out the need for Suryakumar to see slower balls as chances to rotate the strike rather than just aiming for boundaries. This shift could help rebuild confidence and rhythm, ultimately leading to more consistent performances.

“I wouldn't say it's a weakness but when you start getting out to the same delivery over and over again, you've to tweak a couple of things in your technique and more so your mindset than anything else. It's just a matter of him seeing it as an opportunity, he picks up it's a slower ball and he wants more than just one or two runs,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers praised Suryakumar’s attacking mindset

Despite the struggles, De Villiers praised Suryakumar’s attacking mindset and ability to pick up the pace and length of deliveries early, which remains one of his strengths. The challenge, he noted, is to channel that awareness into better decision-making rather than risky big shots.

“I think it's more a case of when he sees a slower ball, he sees opportunities. So I like the fact that he has got an attacking mindset. And the minute he sees it, he sees it so early and that is one of his biggest strengths - he picks up length and the pace of the ball very quickly," he added.