India scripts history, bags 7 medals at 10th International Abilympics

India registered its best-ever haul at the 10th International Abilympics and scripted history by winning 7 medals. International Abilympics, the global skills competition for persons with disability was held in Metz, France from March 23 to March 26, 2023. The 7 medals include one Gold, two Silver, three Bronze, and one Excellence award won by the 13-member Indian contingent in various skill-based competitions.

The International Abilympics is an event that celebrates the skill and achievements of persons with disability. The event aimed to create public awareness and nurture the productive talent of persons with disability by providing them with opportunities to acquire and enhance their vocational skills to achieve economic independence.

Organized by the France Abilympics association in partnership with WorldSkills France, this major event saw nearly 458 participants from 27 countries. Abilympics, also popularly called as Olympics of Skills: a movement of ‘Excellence in Skilling’ comprises vocational skills competitions, specifically designed for Persons with Disability (PwD), to screen and showcase the best talent in vocational skill categories like IT, Arts & Crafts, Hospitality and Services.

The team hailing from different parts of India like Surat, Mumbai, Jabalpur, Vijayawada, Chennai, Pune, Mysore, Bhavnagar, Gaya, and Chandigarh participated in 12 select trades from overall 45 Competitive skill categories, under ICT, Crafts, Hospitality, Services, and Industry.

The Indian contingent was led by Jitender Aggarwal, Secretary General National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) and Founder, Sarthak Educational Trust.

He said, “This is a stupendous achievement for India and we are very proud of our 13 participants who showcased remarkable skill and perseverance making INDIA shine big at an international platform like International ABILYMPICS Skills Competition. This win reiterates the fact that the differently-abled community is made up of resilient individuals who are capable of creating positive change in the world. They are also capable of inspiring others to make a difference. Through their work, skills, and abilities, they have shown that disability is not a barrier to success. They have proven that everyone has something to offer and that everyone can make a difference.”

