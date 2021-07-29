Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India at Tokyo Olympics July 29 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Sarnobat, Bhaker take part in 25m pistol qualification

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Indian golfers in action

05.34 AM: (Shooting) A positive start for Sarnobat, who is among the 10 shooters who start the proceedings in qualification event. She has taken five shots in the first series so far, scoring 49/50.

05.32 AM: (Shooting) Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker are taking part in the 25m Pistol Qualification event. First up is Qualification Precision.

05.26 AM: (Rowing) Spain finishes 1st in the Final B, followed by Poland at 2nd and Ukraine at 3rd. India, meanwhile, finish fifth.

05.19 AM: (Rowing) India's pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh is now taking part in the men's lightweight double sculls Final B.

05.04 AM: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will be in action at 5.22 AM in Round 1.

05.02 AM: Take a look at India's events on Day 6 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics!

04:00 AM: A very good morning to all our readers. Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 6 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Wednesday was the sort of day when almost everything unfolded as it was expected for India. Rio Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and seasoned archer Deepika Kumari marched into the last-16 of their respective events, debutant boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) won her easy opening bout without a fuss to enter the last-eight stage and the women's hockey team stared at early elimination after failing to upstage defending champions Great Britain. It was, in a nutshell, another mixed day for the country which is waiting for its second medal after the spectacular silver by weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on the opening day of competitions.

Indian golfers - Anirban Lahiri and Udayan S Mane - will kick off the proceedings shortly in men's individual stroke play round 1. The focus on Thursday will however be on Sindhu, MC Mary Kom, and the Indian men's hockey team, all of whom will be vying for a place in the quarters. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Wednesday, July 28.