India's hidden medal machines: From Wushu to Kurash, the unconventional sports making waves at Asian Games

The Asian Games 2026 has been a roller coaster ride for team India. Coming on the back of a historic 100+ medal haul in the previous edition of the Asian Games, the Indian contingent has been unable to put in their best performances this time around in Japan.

While the country has missed out on some crucial medals in shooting and badminton, India has been able to impress in some lesser-known sports. While many expect medals in sports like shooting, archery, and many more, Team India has been quite sporadic when it comes to other niche sports.

It is interesting to note that on day 9 of the event, Pinky Balihar won the bronze medal for India in Kurash. Furthermore, India also secured its first-ever bronze in MMA as well. With the country’s brilliance in lesser-known sports, let us have a look at what the unconventional sports are that India is excelling in at the Asian Games 2026.

Wushu

It is interesting to note that India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi won the silver medal in the women’s 60 kg sanda category in wushu. Many fans would be wondering what Wushu is. It is worth noting that Wushu is simply the Chinese term for martial arts. It is divided into two forms: Sanda and Taolu.

Taolu features choreographed routines, a preset routine of punches and kicks. On the other hand, Sanda features more physical contact with less choreography.

MMA

India secured its first-ever bronze in MMA at the Asian Games as Suchika Tariyal scripted history. MMA stands for Mixed Martial Arts, generally used in the UFC. It is a full-contact fighting sport that allows fighters to use a variety of striking and grappling techniques.

Kurash

Another lesser-known sport is Kurash. India’s Pinky Balihar brought home the bronze medal for India in Kurash at the Asian Games 2026. It is worth noting that Kurash is an ancient form of upright wrestling. Two competitors face each other wearing green and blue jackets with belts. The goal is to grab onto the jacket and belt to throw their opponent on the ground.

Sepak Takraw

Sepak Takraw is another name for kick volleyball. It combines the sport of volleyball, but the catch is that the players need to play it with their feet, combining martial arts to perform acrobatics as well. India won a medal in the sport back in the 2018 Asian Games but has failed to do so in 2026.

Soft tennis

India’s Jay Meena won the country’s first-ever medal at the Asian Games in soft tennis. He clinched the bronze medal to script history, and just as the name suggests, soft tennis is extremely similar to regular tennis. The only difference is that soft tennis is played with a hollowed-out soft rubber ball.

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