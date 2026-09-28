Esha Singh barely misses out on gold medal glory, brings home silver in air pistol final at Asian Games 2026

The Asian Games 2026 began on a positive note for the Indian contingent. Coming into day 9 of the event, India’s Esha Singh added to the country’s medal tally at the games. She clinched the silver medal in the women’s 25m air pistol final.

It is worth noting that Esha Singh performed exceptionally well in the event and was in contention for the gold medal as well. However, after losing the shoot-off to Xiao Jiaruixian, Esha Singh had to settle for the silver medal.

It is interesting to note that after 50 shots, both Xiao and Esha were tied with 38 shots each, and the clash went into the shoot-off. In the tiebreaker, the two registered scores of 4/5, which saw the clash go into yet another shoot-off, which was won by Xiao. Esha ended up missing three out of five shots, whereas Xiao only missed two as she clinched the gold medal in the event, putting forth a marvellous performance.

Pinky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India

It is also worth noting that Pinky Balhara added to India’s medal tally at the games. She won the bronze medal for India in Kurash. She lost the semi-final clash against South Korea’s Mo Sumin. Having won a medal at the 2018 Asian Games, she went on to secure India’s third medal in Kurash in the discipline.

Throughout the match, Pinky Balhara was trailing. She was unable to get her best out against Mo Sumin and had to eventually settle for the bronze medal.

India’s medal tally continues to rise

It is worth noting that India now has 39 medals to its name by the time of Esha Singh’s medal victory. With four golds, 17 silvers and 18 bronze medals, the Indian contingent is picking up the pace in the latter stages of the Asian Games 2026; with several events lined up, it could be interesting to see how India performs. Expectations of more gold medals would be high in the minds of the fans, and it is interesting to note that another gold can be expected from India in cricket as the side is the biggest favourite.

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