Every need of Tokyo-bound athletes must be fulfilled on 'top priority', be it vaccination or training: PM Modi

Image Source : PTI Wishes of 135 crore Indians will be with our Tokyo-bound athletes, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting over the preparations of athletes for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

In the meeting, PM Modi was apprised "about the various steps taken towards ensuring uninterrupted training for athletes amidst the pandemic, participation in international competitions to win Olympic quota, vaccination of athletes, and customised support being provided to them."

"Sports is at the heart of our national character and our youth are creating a strong and vibrant culture of sports," PM Modi said during the meeting. "The wishes of 135 crore Indians will be with our youngsters who are participating in the Olympics," he further said.

The Prime Minister also directed during the meeting that every individual participating in the Tokyo Olympics, from every qualified/probable athlete and support staff to officials, should be vaccinated on top priority. In addition, their requirements over training facilities should also be fulfilled.

PM Modi will also be interacting with the athletes through a video conference in July to encourage them on behalf of the Indian population.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics open on July 23.

"PM was briefed that a total of 100 athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics across 11 sports disciplines and bout 25 more athletes are likely to qualify for Tokyo Olympics details of which will emerge by end of June 2021," a release from the Press Information Bureau read.

"While a total of 19 Indian athletes had participated at the last Paralympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro. 26 para athletes have qualified&16 more athletes are likely to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics."

Earlier on the day, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju unveiled the Indian uniforms for the Olympics. The event was attended by IOA President Narinder Batra, as well as a number of Tokyo-bound athletes.