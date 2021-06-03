Image Source : TWITTER/KIRENRIJIJU Sports minister Kiren Rijiju unveils India's uniform for Tokyo Olympics

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday unveiled India's uniform for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to open on July 23.

The event was also attended virtually by PM Narendra Modi, who held a review meeting over the preparation of Indian athletes for the mega event.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a review meeting over the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi has appealed to all to cheer for the athletes," Rijiju said, as quoted by ANI.

Here are the uniforms for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

Last week, Rijiju had urged the country to back its Olympics-bound athletes as they look to shine at the upcoming Games in Tokyo, having experienced so much of uncertainty in recent times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I invite every Indian to cheer for our athletes as they train to win laurels for India despite difficult times. Yes, India is ready to go and shine at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics!" Rijiju wrote on his Twitter handle.

"Join me in wishing our athletes all the very best for the Olympics," Rijiju said.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier sought details from the national federations about the vaccinated athletes and officials, who are set to travel to Tokyo for the Games.