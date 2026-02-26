Advertisement
  4. Donald Trump treats Winter Olympics heroes with double-stacked cheeseburgers, celebration video goes viral

Donald Trump treats Winter Olympics heroes with double-stacked cheeseburgers, celebration video goes viral

Team USA celebrated their Winter Olympics 2026 gold at the White House with double-stacked cheeseburgers. A video shared by Nick Sortor showed athletes dining as patriotic music played, with the McDonald’s claim coming from his caption alone.

Donald Trump celebrates Winter Olympic heroes
Donald Trump celebrates Winter Olympic heroes Image Source : X/NickSorter
New Delhi:

A celebratory visit to the White House took an unmistakably casual turn when members of Team USA were treated to double-stacked cheeseburgers following their gold medal triumph at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Italy.

Video of the gathering surfaced on X through conservative commentator Nick Sortor, who presented the occasion as a signature moment under President Donald Trump. In the footage, athletes wearing Team USA shirts are seated around a long wooden table inside the White House as servers distribute plates stacked with burgers.

Patriotic music filled the room, with Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue by Toby Keith playing as the meal was served. The upbeat soundtrack underscored the celebratory mood as players marked their Olympic success.

USA beat Italy to win gold

Notably, the United States men’s national ice hockey team secured gold in Italy after navigating intense knockout rounds. Their campaign was built on tight defensive structure, reliable goaltending and decisive scoring in key stretches, culminating in a championship performance that delivered the top podium finish.

Sortor attributed the food to McDonald’s in his caption accompanying the clip, though the branding is not visible in the video itself. He described the atmosphere in glowing terms.

"President Trump catered McDonald’s for Team USA at the White House today, bringing in stacks of double cheeseburgers. All while patriotic songs blasted in the background. There’ll never be another President like Trump,” Sorter posted. 

Online reaction followed quickly. Many users responded with humour and enthusiasm, pointing to the unconventional nature of the menu for a formal celebration.

Several commenters referenced a similar episode from 2019, when Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers after their national college football championship victory, serving more than 300 burgers along with fries and pizzas from McDonald’s.

Meanwhile, the recent gathering was intended to recognise Team USA’s Olympic achievement, though the specific sport was not identified in the social media post.

