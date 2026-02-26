Chennai metro announce free rides for fans attending India vs Zimbabwe clash on February 26

Chennai:

India set to host Zimbabwe on February 26 in their crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the marquee clash, Chennai city transport authorities have rolled out special measures to handle the surge in match-day traffic

Chennai Metro Rail Limited will allow spectators to travel free of cost on presentation of their match tickets. The physical tickets, embedded with unique QR codes, can be scanned at Automatic Fare Collection gates and will function as valid metro passes for the day. Each ticket permits one round trip between any metro station and the Government Estate station, the nearest stop to the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited releases official statement

Services will also run beyond regular hours to accommodate the late-evening crowd. The final trains from Government Estate are scheduled to depart at midnight, one toward Wimco Nagar Depot and another along the Airport corridor. Commuters should note that entry to the station will close ten minutes before the last departures. Additionally, after 11:00 pm, passengers wishing to change to the Green Line may do so only at Chennai Central. The metro operator detailed the arrangement in an official release.

"Metro Rail Service to Provide Extended Train Service to Cater to Audience for T20 World Cup Cricket Match in Chennai Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is delighted to announce a special collaboration with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to ensure seamless and convenient travel for fans attending the Super 8 match of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2026 – India vs Zimbabwe, scheduled on 26th February 2026 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai."

"As part of this initiative, event organizer is sponsoring Metro rides for match attendees on the event day. Importantly, match tickets (unique QR codes) will also serve as CMRL Metro tickets, distributed by the event organizer to the match attendees. Each match tickets valid for one round trip on the day of the event (i.e. 26th February 2026)," read the statement from CMRL.

Must-win game for India

Beyond the logistical planning, the fixture carries significant weight for the home side. India’s campaign hangs in the balance following a heavy loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad. Victory is the only way to remain in the hunt for a semifinal berth, while defeat will most certainly end their campaign.

